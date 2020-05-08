Sandra "Gail" Kenyon It is with deep sadness that the family of Sandra "Gail" Kenyon, announces her passing on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 60. Ms. Sandra Gail Kenyon, favorably known by family as Gail passed away from health complications at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Sandra Gail Kenyon, was born on July 14, 1959, in White Oak, Va., to the late Felix Cobbs Jr. and the late Ruby Wilson Cobbs. Sandra Gail retired after many years of reputable service from Gannett Company. Sandra Gail was a member of Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church, San Antonio, Texas for 12 years where she served as the Church Clerk, Head of Hospitality and Youth counsel. Sandra Gail also supported ALL ministry special projects. She has touched the lives of many with her love, generosity, and kindness. In addition to her parents, Sandra Gail was predeceased by two sisters, Yvonne Johnson Kenneth, deceased, Mary Cobbs; and one brother, Charles "Earl" Cobbs. Sandra Gail is survived by four brothers, James Cobbs Rosetta, deceased, Ronnie Cobbs and Preston "Billy" Cobbs Kathy all of Danville, Va., and John Cobbs of San Antonio, Texas. Three sisters, Edith McLaughlin of Danville, Va., Patsy Cobbs of Hartford, Conn., and Natalie Munson (Douglas) of Sacramento, Calif.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She will be forever missed. Due to recent events of COVID 19, and in compliance with the government mandate, if you would like to pay your respects to the family, you are welcome to send cards and flowers, to the home of Edith McLaughlin 31 Baltimore Avenue Apartment #110A Danville, Va., 24541.
MOST POPULAR
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Police: Danville wreck sends one to hospital; another charged with driving under the influence
-
Farlow, Mary Elene Williams
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia localities can set stricter restrictions once state begins phased reopening
-
Patrick County woman wore her mask and gloves, kept her distance — and contracted COVID-19 anyway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.