Funeral services for Mr. Frank A. Kelly, of Danville, Va., will be cnducted on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Edward L. Pope, eulogist. Interment with military rites by Altavista Memorial Post #36 will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

