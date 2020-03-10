Rosa Dare Keatts, 88, of 247 Wheatley Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Samuel and Martha Hughes Keatts. She was predeceased by five sisters, Sue Davis, Edna Belbin, Millie Bradley, Mabel Culberson, Marion Barley Edwards; and four brothers, Thomas Keatts, Raleigh Keatts, Albert Keatts, Grover Keatts. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and three friends, whom she loved like sons and a daughter, Barry Anderson, Lee Ellison, and Vee Swann. She grew up in the Nathalie and Java communities and graduated from Spring Garden High School and Danville Technical Institute in cosmetology. She was employed by several government agencies in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and the Air Force Ballistic Systems Division in Inglewood, Calif. She had to retire in 1979 due to eye problems. Rosa was active in all the Baptist churches where she was a member and visited shut-ins of the church ever since she was a child. At her current church, Moffett Memorial Baptist in Danville, she was Director of Home ministry for several years and was diligent in taking the sanctuary flowers to homebound members. She volunteered at Roman Eagle Nursing Home and had the Middle East Wing assigned to her to visit since January 1995. She called the folks on her wing "my heart buddies." Rosa was an avid collector of angel figures and artwork and active in the Angels Collectors Club of America where she served as the first Director of the Northern Virginia/Maryland Chapter. She was also active in the Neighborhood Watch Program. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at County Line Baptist Church, 13150 Chatham Road, Java, Va. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, 1026 N. Main Street, Danville.
