Mr. Flournoy A. Keatts, 96, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born April 15, 1924, in Pittsylvania County, being one of nine children, to the late Flournoy Keatts and Emma Brumfield Keatts. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Nina Yeatts Keatts. Mr. Keatts was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to many. He worked at Dan River Mills early in his life, but then became a self-employed farmer. Mr. Keatts served loyally for 32 years representing the Tunstall District on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. In addition to his many talents he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his daughters, Pam Gordon (Paul) and Sherry Scruggs (Ken); son, Barry Keatts (Suzie); grandchildren, Kim Lowery (John), Darren Gordon, Holley Cothern (Bobby), Kenneth O. Scruggs, II, Andrew Scruggs (Casey), and Hunter Keatts; great-grandchildren, Cameron Lowery, Christian Lowery, Madison Cothern, Caroline Scruggs, and Adilyn Scruggs. The family is aware that many friends and family would like to attend the funeral service of Mr. Keatts, but in adherence with government guidelines a private funeral will be held to honor his life. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Mr. Keatts may do so between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, on Thursday and Friday, April 30, 2020, or May 1, 2020. The family will be receive friends at the residence of his daughter, Sherry Scruggs. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Keatts family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
