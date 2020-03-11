Heaven gained another angel on Monday, March 2, 2020, Nancy H. Keaton, at the age of 87. She was a resident of Magnolias Memory Care in Chesterfield, Va. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Grier Hoskins. She was married to the late Roger L. Keaton. Nancy was an Elder and Charter member of Unity Presbyterian Church. She also sang in the choir for most of her life. She was a member of ABWA, Dan Pitts Chapter where she was woman of the year from 1983 to 1984. Nancy worked at Dan River Mills and was retired from Goodyear after 20 years of service. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Gray Wyatt and husband, Kim, Mark Keaton and wife, Angie and Roger Keaton and wife, Sheryl; and the late Susan Gray. She was preceded by five brothers, Raymond Hoskins, Otis Hoskins, Albert Hoskins, Harold Hoskins and Ralph Hoskins; and two sisters, Rebecca Wiley and Frances Barbour. She also had a number of "favorite" nieces, including Judy Moore of Danville and many nephews. She also leaves ten grandchildren, Scott Alderson and wife, Terri, Amanda Alderson and Rusty Rothgeb, Melodie and Al Bowman, Chelsea Moussouni and Dr. Alexis Keaton Martinez and Roger and Danny Keaton and Joshua Swain and Cheyenne Wyatt; and ten great-grandchildren. A memorial is being planned for Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Unity Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery.
MOST POPULAR
-
Witnesses: After gunfire, car crashes through sign; 2 found dead of gunshot wounds, baby boy unharmed
-
Ruling Gretna incident murder-suicide, police ID couple found dead; surviving infant boy with family
-
Danville police make arrest in Wednesday morning homicide
-
Danville man sentenced to 7 years for shooting into bar
-
Towler, Patricia Harris
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.