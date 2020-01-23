Michael Wayne Keaton, 70, passed away on January 20 2020. Michael was born on July 15, 1949, in Danville, Va., to James Reid and Glenna (Flint) Keaton. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968, during the Vietnam conflict and stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. After his Military honorable discharge in 1972, he became a supervisor for Fieldcrest Cannon Textiles, then a sheet metal mechanic for J.T. Wade Sheet Medal. Michaels last employer was Tri-City Mechanical in Greensboro, N.C., as a shop foreman. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerry Reid Keaton, Roger Lee Keaton I, and Danny Garth Keaton and wife, Joan Lester Keaton. He is survived by his son, Michael W. Keaton II; daughter, Michelle C. Basewell; first wife, Matty Keaton; stepson, Jeff Bulda; stepdaughters, Terry Hensley and Sonya Atkins; and grandchildren, Haleigh and Mason Keaton. The family will have a graveside memorial service at Danville Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1 p.m., Flowers may be sent to Danville Memorial Gardens, 510 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541.
Keaton, Michael Wayne
