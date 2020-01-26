Mrs. Nettie B. Jones, 94, of 3140 Coleman Mountain Road, Java, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Virginia. She was born on October 1, 1925, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Pastor and Myrtle Bennett Guy. She was married to the late Clifton Jones. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, from Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church by the Rev. Michael K. Ferrell. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. from the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Nettie Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.