Mr. Willie Jones, 77, of 1991 Java, Virginia, departed this life Thursday, March 19, 2020, in SOVAH Health of Danville, Virginia. He was born on December 12, 1942, in Pittsylvania County. He was the son of the late Jim Henry and Pansie Jones. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 11 siblings. He was of the Baptist Faith and was employed by Dibrell's Brothers Tobacco Company. Survivors include his first cousin, other relatives and friends. (Due to COVID-19, Visitation and Funeral Service will limited to the immediate family.) Viewing will be on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 4 until 5 p.m. at Howerton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will be on Monday, March 23, 202,0 at 12 p.m. from Howerton Funeral Home by the Rev. Antonel A. Myler. Burial will be in Shockoe Church Cemetery. Howerton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

