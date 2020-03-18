Jessie Powell Jones, 75, of 314 Chatlaine Avenue, Danville, Va., died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Danville after a decline in her health for the past five years. Born in Halifax County, Va., on January 14, 1945, Jessie was a daughter of the late Leonard Calvin Powell and Mollie Alice Powell. She lived most of her life in Danville, Va., and was retired, due to disability, as a home healthcare nurse. She was a devoted mother and was of the Baptist faith. Jessie was married to Howard Jones, who predeceased her. Survivors include a daughter, Joannie O. Cash (Cecil) of Halifax, Va.; four sons, Ronald U. Mitchell of Danville, Va., DeShaw Jones (Maranda) of Danville, Va., Dominique Jones (Nikki) of Danville, Va., and Eric Jones of Danville, Va.; two brothers, Jimmy Dion Powell (Renee) of South Boston, Va., and William Danny Powell (Brenda Snead) of Clover, Va.; two sisters, Libby Dale Hamilton (Melvin) of Brookneal, Va., and Janie Faye Walker (Paul) of Alton, Va.; a grandson, that Jessie raised as her own child, Nathaniel Webster of Danville, Va.; 17 additional grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special friend JoJo Jackson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel with the Reverend Carl Burger officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, at the funeral home, from 6 until 7 p.m. and at the residence of her daughter, Joannie Cash, 2218 Winns Creek Road, Halifax, Va., at other times. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Service information

Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
7:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
