DANVILLE, Va. Mrs. Marie Moore Johnson, of 1215 Rosemary Ln. Danville, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Sovah Health, Danville, Va. A viewing will be Monday, March 16, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton - Walton Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Blackwell Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.fultonwaltonfuneralhome.com. The family may be contacted at 122 Tyler View Court Burlington, N.C. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
