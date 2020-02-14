Mr. Harry James Johnson, aka "Coach J", gained his angel's wings, moving from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was 81. He was born on July 12, 1938, in Danville, Va., the son of the late Westmoreland Johnson and Catherine Slade Johnson Lenhardt. He served his country, completing a tour of duty in the Panama Canal Zone and in Vietnam while serving in the United States Army. He received his formal education in the Danville Public School system and earned a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Virginia State College and a Master's degree in School Administration from the University of Virginia. Harry taught for 32 years in the Danville Public school system before retiring in 1996. During those years, he served as a teacher, mentor, coach and father figure to hundreds of boys and girls. He coached organized youth sports in the community and coached high school football and basketball. His great joy was coaching at the Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal basketball camps and numerous college basketball camps in the summer. He also served as an assistant principal at George Washington High School. Harry was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Blairs, Va. until his health declined. He was active in the Deacons, Trustee, Music, Mission's and Bus Ministries, Bible Study and Sunday School. He loved to share his favorite scripture, 1 Corinthians 13th chapter. Harry was a board member of the Salvation Army, member of the Danville Kiwanis Club, Advisory Board of the Boys and Girls Club, the DCC Foundation, Hughes Foundation, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and other community organizations. He leaves to treasure his memories his wife of 56 years, Lois Gaynell Fitz Johnson; a devoted son, Christopher Anthony Johnson of Danville, Va.; "daddy's girl," Gabrielle Ashiya Johnson of Graham, N.C.; sister, Denise Lenhart Benoit of St. Croix, Virgin Islands; brother, Ricky Lenhart of Danville, Va.; a devoted aunt, Martha Green of Danville, Va.; an "adoptive son," Steve Stamps, along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Catherine Johnson and Jean Johnson Lynn. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Oak Grove Baptist Church, Blairs, Va. with the Rev. Reginald Carter, Eulogist. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post 29 will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 57, Blairs, VA 24527. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Johnson family.
