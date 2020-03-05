Mrs. Betty Johnson, age 72, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Johnson was born on March 4, 1947, in Danville, Virginia, to the late John Eldriff Clifton Jr. and Ella Mae Swaim Clifton. She was a homemaker and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson is survived by two sons, Randy Shawn Cassidy (Tiffany) and Paul Shannon Cassidy (Kathy); grandchildren, Jessica Hatch (Adam), Julie Cassidy, Grace Ella Cassidy, and Kennedy Cassidy; brothers, Barry "Pete" Clifton and Dan Clifton; sisters, Peggy Ruocco and Joni Bass. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Allen Morris officiating. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Johnson family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
