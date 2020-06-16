John Anthony Jennings, was born on September 20, 1928, in Halifax County, Virginia. John was the sixth child to the late Anthony Jennings and Luella Freeman Jennings. He joined Shiloh Baptist Church at an early age, attended public school in Halifax County, graduated from Halifax Training High School and then attended Virginia State College. John joined the army as a medic during the Korean War. He was stationed in Alaska and Colorado Springs. While serving in Colorado, he met his wife Mollie Polly, and they were united in holy matrimony on April 6, 1952. After an honorable discharge from the United States Army, he and his wife moved to Montclair, New Jersey where they were blessed with three children Mark, Bryan and Cheryl. John and Mollie joined St. Mark's United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer, Usher, Trustee and a member of the male chorus. John was a 32 mason member of # 52 Eureka Lodge in Montclair, New Jersey for over fifty years. He was a master of his lodge and also served as treasurer for many years. He was a past excellent high priest of pilgrim chapter #10 in Montclair, member of Consistaru Sondonia Golconda Temple #24 Newark, New Jersey and the American Legion Post #29 Danville, Virginia Friendship Club Danville, Virginia. John retired from General Motors in 1992, and he and Mollie moved to Danville, Virginia. They soon thereafter became members of White Rock Baptist Church. He served as Chairman of the Scholarship Committee. John was preceded in death by Benjamin Jennings, Henry Jennings (Mary), Katherine Jennings Satterfield (Arthur), James Jennings, Grace Jennings, and Ora Jennings Hatchett (William "Bucky"). He is survived by his brothers, Sylvesta Jennings (Lillie), and Louis Jennings (Berniece); sons, Dr. Mark Jennings (June) and Bryan Jennings; a daughter, Cheryl Jennings Henderson (Henry); goddaughter, Stacy Woodson; one granddaughter, Thayer Venson Jennings; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jennings, John Anthony
