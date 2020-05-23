CHATHAM, Va. James Lee Jennings, age 70, of Chatham, Va., entered into rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 14, 1949, in North Wilkesboro, N.C., the son of the late Bill Jennings and the late Ruth Watson Gibson. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Tosh Jennings. James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He retired from Vulcan Materials after 42 years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kevin Jennings; a daughter, Amy Jennings; three grandchildren, Freedom Jennings, Gabrial Thompson, and Jacob Thompson; a great-grandchild, Paisley Piccolo; two nephews, Terry (Kim) Warner and Warren (Shelia) Warner; a niece, Hazel (Kenneth) Lindsay; a brother-in-law, Ramsey Tosh; and a cousin, Marie Rousseau; His Dog, Tyson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Curtis Gibson; and a sister, Francis Smith. A private graveside service will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Jennings family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

