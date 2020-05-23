CHATHAM, Va. James Lee Jennings, age 70, of Chatham, Va., entered into rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 14, 1949, in North Wilkesboro, N.C., the son of the late Bill Jennings and the late Ruth Watson Gibson. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Tosh Jennings. James was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He retired from Vulcan Materials after 42 years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Kevin Jennings; a daughter, Amy Jennings; three grandchildren, Freedom Jennings, Gabrial Thompson, and Jacob Thompson; a great-grandchild, Paisley Piccolo; two nephews, Terry (Kim) Warner and Warren (Shelia) Warner; a niece, Hazel (Kenneth) Lindsay; a brother-in-law, Ramsey Tosh; and a cousin, Marie Rousseau; His Dog, Tyson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Curtis Gibson; and a sister, Francis Smith. A private graveside service will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Jennings family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
'I had never been this sick,' says 72-year-old Danville woman, a COVID-19 survivor. After a few weeks she's getting back to her normal life.
-
Stakes raised for Danville casino when companies place newspaper ad touting proposed project at iconic White Mill
-
WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County farmer speaks at White House event; Trump says 'I love his accent'
-
WATCH NOW: During National Police Week, families of Danville, Pittsylvania County fallen officers reflect on legacy
-
Pittsylvania leaders pass resolution asking Northam to let them reopen sooner than current guidelines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.