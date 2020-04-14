Armour J. Jarrett Jr., 82, of 1333 R & L Smith Dr., Danville, Va., suddenly passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. Born October 6, 1937, in Beckley, W.Va., he was the son of the late Armour J. Jarrett Sr. and Florida Biggs Jarrett. He was married to the late Dolores Culver Jarrett. Survivors include one son, Gregory Jarrett (Nikki) of Newark, N.J.; two daughters, Sonya Jarrett of Newark, N.J., and Tawanna Lyones (James) of Flemington, N.J.; one sister, Brenda Cobbs (Claude) of Blairs, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one brother, Michael Jarrett. The family is aware there are many friends who would like to attend but due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a Private Burial will be conducted on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from Highland Burial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Jarrett family.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Positive cases on rise in Danville
-
Police: Sutherlin man dies in Pittsylvania County crash
-
Another COVID-19 case reported in Danville; Virginia rises to 4,509 cases and 121 deaths
-
Court documents: Corrections employee accused of helping to smuggle cellphone into Green Rock
-
More COVID-19 cases reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County; Virginia rises to 4,042 cases and 109 deaths
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.