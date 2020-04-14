Armour J. Jarrett Jr., 82, of 1333 R & L Smith Dr., Danville, Va., suddenly passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. Born October 6, 1937, in Beckley, W.Va., he was the son of the late Armour J. Jarrett Sr. and Florida Biggs Jarrett. He was married to the late Dolores Culver Jarrett. Survivors include one son, Gregory Jarrett (Nikki) of Newark, N.J.; two daughters, Sonya Jarrett of Newark, N.J., and Tawanna Lyones (James) of Flemington, N.J.; one sister, Brenda Cobbs (Claude) of Blairs, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one brother, Michael Jarrett. The family is aware there are many friends who would like to attend but due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a Private Burial will be conducted on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from Highland Burial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Jarrett family.

