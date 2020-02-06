Helen Pruitt Jackson, 80, formerly of Danville departed this life on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Alpine Health & Rehab Center in Asheboro, N.C. Helen was born in Halifax County, Va. on January 22, 1940, a daughter of the late Clarence Harvey Pruitt and Nannie Dawson Pruitt. Helen worked in food service for The Memorial Hospital and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include a son, Mark Andrew Jackson; a sister, Doris P. Scott, and husband, Junior; a brother, Preston Pruitt and wife, Evonne; and a grandson, Jacob Jackson. She was predeceased by a brother, Keister Pruitt and two sisters, Sadie P. Marlowe and Gladys P. Hamlett. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the graveside at Danville Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. David Turbyfill. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Jackson family.

Service information

Feb 8
Graveside
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:00PM
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church Ave
Danville, VA 24541
