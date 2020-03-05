Barrie Scearce Irwin, 68, of 1817 Blair Loop Road, Danville, Va., died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence after a decline in her health for the past two years. Born in Danville, Va., on March 20, 1951, Barrie was a daughter of the late Peyton Emerson Scearce and Barbara Reynolds Scearce. She lived most of her life in Danville, Va. and Dry Fork, Va. She retired, due to disability, from the Danville Health Department where she worked as a Nutritionist. Barrie was of the holiness faith. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending movies with her grandson and bragging on all of her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Richardson (David) of Dry Fork, Va., and Courtney Dalton of Axton, Va.; a sister, Pamala Raines (Rodney) of Danville, Va.; four grandchildren, Madison Richardson, Savannah Sparks (Tyler), Holland Dalton, and Denver Dalton; a great-granddaughter, McKinley Lewis; and her beloved cat, Precious. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Myron Bruce officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the residence of her sister, Pamala Raines, 102 Brook Circle, Danville, VA 24541. Also, the family suggests memorials may be made to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 1810 N. Main Street, Danville, VA 24540. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Irwin family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Man found dead after Danville police respond to shots fired call
-
Witnesses: After gunfire, car crashes through sign; 2 found dead of gunshot wounds, baby boy unharmed
-
Police investigating shots fired in Danville
-
Once a '24-hour, happening place,' firm eyes bringing 'sense of community' back to former Schoolfield mill site in Danville
-
Virginia braces for a possible coronavirus outbreak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.