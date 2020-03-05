Barrie Scearce Irwin, 68, of 1817 Blair Loop Road, Danville, Va., died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence after a decline in her health for the past two years. Born in Danville, Va., on March 20, 1951, Barrie was a daughter of the late Peyton Emerson Scearce and Barbara Reynolds Scearce. She lived most of her life in Danville, Va. and Dry Fork, Va. She retired, due to disability, from the Danville Health Department where she worked as a Nutritionist. Barrie was of the holiness faith. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, attending movies with her grandson and bragging on all of her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Richardson (David) of Dry Fork, Va., and Courtney Dalton of Axton, Va.; a sister, Pamala Raines (Rodney) of Danville, Va.; four grandchildren, Madison Richardson, Savannah Sparks (Tyler), Holland Dalton, and Denver Dalton; a great-granddaughter, McKinley Lewis; and her beloved cat, Precious. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Myron Bruce officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the residence of her sister, Pamala Raines, 102 Brook Circle, Danville, VA 24541. Also, the family suggests memorials may be made to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 1810 N. Main Street, Danville, VA 24540. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Irwin family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

