Hubert Eugene Inman, 81, of Danville, Va., went home to with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, after a decline in health for the past two years. Hubert was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on December 10, 1938, a son of the late William Henry Inman and Mary Euince McVey Inman. Hubert served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Kroger. He became an ordained minister in 1972 and pastored several churches in Virginia and North Carolina. On June 1, 1962 he married, Phyllis Tankersley Inman, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two sons, Jeffrey Scott Inman, and wife, Rhonda, David Blaine Inman, and wife, Angela; five grandchildren, Nathan Morton, Anna Inman, Victoria Inman, Noah Inman, and Nico Inman. He was predeceased by two sisters, Nellie Devine, Choloe Eanes; and four brothers, Bill, Vincent, Julian and Phillip Inman. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. James Mayes. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Inman family.
Inman, Hubert
To send flowers to the family of Hubert Inman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Hubert's Funeral Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.