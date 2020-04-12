Frances Still Inman, 81, of Axton, Va., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. She was born on November 12, 1938, to the late Lula Hankins Still and the late Albert Walker Still Sr. She was married to Kenneth Richerson Inman, who predeceased her. Mrs. Inman was a lifetime member of Carroll Memorial United Methodist Church, Axton, Va. She loved the Lord, her church, and her church family, which was like a second family to her. Mrs. Inman loved Jesus with all her heart and was very family oriented. All her family members were very special to her. After placing Jesus first in her life, her family was the next priority in her life. She was retired from Brown Products, where she worked as a Supervisor. Mrs. Inman is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Inman Barbour and Judy Inman Robertson and her husband, Brian; a son, Kenneth B. Inman and his wife, Beth; and sisters, Sarah Grogan and Lizzie Wilcox. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with another on the way. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Inman was predeceased by three sisters, Betty Marlowe, Rebecca Smith, and Clair Francis, along with two brothers, Walker and Edgar Still. The family is aware that many friends and family would like to attend the funeral service for Mrs. Inman, but in adherence with government guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held to honor her life with Pastor Tony Lundy officiating. Anyone wishing to visit with the family is asked to please call ahead of time to plan any visits to the home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St. Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Inman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
