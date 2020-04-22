Lorene Haynes Hutson of Dry Fork, Virginia, went home to be with her savior on April 20, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on July 3, 1927, to the late Blanche Era Wilson Haynes and the late Edgar Levi Haynes in Danville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Odell Wade Hutson Sr. Lorene was a member of Shermont Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters Jeanette Kirby (Jonathan) and Sandra Gammon (Gary); her sons, Odell W. Hutson Jr. (Sheila) and Michael Hutson (Donna); her sisters Opal Crowder and Lucille Roberts (Tommy), her brothers, Leon Haynes, James Haynes (Patsy), Grover Haynes, and Larry Haynes (Loraine); her grandchildren, Lori Rose, Christopher Kirby (Lizbeth), Odell Hutson III, Richard Kirby (Lacey), Andrew Hutson, Katie Gammon, Elizabeth Hutson, and Sydney Gammon; and her great-grandchildren, Vicki Cassada, Caleb Kirby, Hope Kirby, Sheila Rose, and Connor Kirby. In addition to her parents and husband, Lorene was predeceased by one stillborn son, her sisters, Ruby Sweda and Lois Gray; her brothers, Willard Haynes and Clifford Haynes; and her granddaughter, Vicki Dale Hutson. A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Ryan Riley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Shermont Baptist Church Building Fund (http://shermontbaptistchurch.com/ 434-797-590) or to the Mt. Hermon Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.firedepartment.net/directory/virginia/pittsylvania-county/danville/mount-hermon-volunteer-fire-rescue 434-836-4356). Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hutson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
