Bobby Gene Hutson of Danville, Va., and lately of West Chester, Pa., passed away after 82 years of happiness on February 3, 2020. Born on July 13, 1937, in Providence, N.C., he was the youngest of three boys, of Raymond and Mabel Hutson. Bobby and his brothers, Louis and Eddie remained close spending almost every Sunday afternoon together. He was predeceased by his brother, Louis. He is survived by his brother, Eddie and Louis's wife, Catherine. He graduated from Cobb Memorial High School in 1956. When he decided he was ready to settle down, he didn't have to look far, marrying Barbara Hughey who he had known his whole life. Married on July 26th, 1958, they enjoyed 61 years together. Barbara was with him and holding his hand on his last day. In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his three adoring daughters, Donna Hutson, Diane Campbell (Jim), and Michelle Papierniak (Bill). He spent many hours of their youth cheering them on in sports, band and dance, often unable to contain himself and coaching from the sideline. A banker by trade, Bobby retired from BB&T after over 40 years. Bobby was an avid, but unlucky, fisherman and golfer his entire life. He was a loyal member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was there to greet everyone every week with a smile. Despite his initial fears that he may never have grandchildren, he was the proud grandfather of six, Chase (Ryan), Kyle, Trae, Abigail, Ainsley and Adalyn. He continued the tradition of cheering on his grandkids activities travelling all over the United States to watch them. Bobby passed away after a long, hard battle with Alzheimer's disease. Although in the end the disease attempted to take much of what we loved about him, it was never able to take the sparkle from his eyes. The family will receive friends at Townes Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Danville, Va. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, Danville, Va., or the Alzheimer's Association of America. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Hutson family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Hutson, Bobby Gene
