Joshlyn Ann Hunt, age 16, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born February 19, 2004, in Danville, Va., to Josh Junior Hunt and Dolly Carter. Joshlyn was of the Christian faith. She was a Sophomore student at Chatham High School where she was a Cheerleader for Basketball and Football teams. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Quintessa Carter of Danville, Va., and Carley Ann Carter of Chatham, Va.; five brothers, Cornelius Carter and Timothy Carter both of Danville, Va., Josh Wesley Barber, Phillip Hunt and Sean Hunt all of Chatham, Va.; Paternial Grandparents, Josh & Martha Hunt Sr. of Altavista, Va.; also survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Neices, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Joshlyn is predeceased by her Maternal Grandparents, Dolly & Earl Barber. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hunt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to ten people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.
