Annie Thelma Williams Hunt passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, one week after her 103rd birthday. Born to James Floyd Williams and Martha Jane (Mattie) Butcher Williams in Keeling, Va., Thelma spent most of her life in the Danville area. She attended Averett College and worked as a secretary and a bank teller before marrying James Nathaniel Hunt. She followed him to several army bases before he was sent to Europe during World War II. Survivors include son, James Nathaniel Hunt Jr. (Carol); Janice Hunt Camp (Jim); grandson, Bradley Grey Rosson (Laura); grandson, Wesley Craig Rosson (Monique); and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Grey Rosson. One sister, Naomi Williams Houser, is the only one of her six siblings to survive her. Numerous nieces and nephews and their families were very dear to Thelma. A gathering of family members, many of whom live far away, will take place at a future date. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Hunt family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.

