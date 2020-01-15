Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT... EXPECT AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT AND PATCHY DENSE FOG. VISIBILITIES WILL BE LESS THAN ONE-HALF MILE IN SOME LOCATIONS, TO NEAR ZERO, IN OTHERS. SLOW DOWN AND BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN DRIVING CONDITIONS. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN OTHER VEHICLES.