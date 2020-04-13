Janie M. Hughes, 102, of 1361 Chalklevel Rd., Chatham, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Chatham Health and Rehab after being in declining health for several months. Janie was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on February 19, 1918, daughter of the late L. Ford McGregor and Gladys Farmer McGregor. She spent all of her life in the Pittsylvania County area, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Riceville in Java, Va. Janie was married to George Kent Hughes Sr. who died on November 18, 1990. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, George Kent Hughes Jr. Survivors include daughters, Geraldine Miller (Bill) of Burlington, N.C., and Peggy Mayhew of Long Island, Va.; son, Edward "Neal" Hughes of Chatham; daughter-in-law, Nancy Hughes of Altavista, Va.; sister, Frances Yeatts of Danville, Va.; sister-in-law, Betty Jean McGregor of Chatham, Va.; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, seven great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Janie's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside held at Highland Burial Park. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. The family is requesting no visitors at the residence due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Hughes family.
