Mary Louise Moore Huff, 81, of Danville, departed this life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Sovah Health Danville after a brief illness. Mrs. Huff was born in Allisonia, Va. on October 1, 1938, a daughter of the late Jesse Willard Moore and Ruth Smith Moore. Mrs. Huff was a homemaker and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. On April 20, 1955 she married Hoover Cannon Huff, who died on March 27, 1995. Survivors include a daughter, Renee H. Woicikowfski; a son, Jeff Huff, and wife, Tammy; a granddaughter, Tiffany Woickikowski; two sisters, Glenna Dolamore, Bernice Offmiss; two brothers, Clyde and Ray Moore. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Randy and Guy Moore. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Bob Yeaman. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service and at other times at the residence of her son, Jeff, 212 Washburn Drive. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Huff family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.