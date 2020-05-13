Sue Hooker Hudgins, of Danville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 85, after a four year illness. She was born on July 28, 1934, in Midlothian, Va., to the late Sue Horton Raymond and Frank Barratt Raymond II. She was predeceased by husbands James D. Hooker and Gary "Pete" Hudgins. She was a charter member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she faithfully served in many capacities. Sue was a life-long sports enthusiast, a star basketball and softball player in high school and college, a basketball and softball coach and a tremendous Duke fan. She was a well-loved educator who taught for 49 years in the Danville Public School System. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Joyce (Daryl) and Karen Stowe, both of Danville; and a son, Bill Hudgins of Osteen, Florida; brother, Dr. Frank B. Raymond III (Gail); grandchildren, Amber Cosner (Rodger), James Joyce (McKenzie), Nathan Stowe, Hunter Hudgins, Alexis Hudgins, and Jackson Hudgins; and great-grandchildren Madison Joyce, and Malcom, Daniel, and Hannah Cosner. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Commonwealth Hospice for their concern for and care of Mrs. Hudgins. A service will be conducted on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Danville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Dr. Frank B. Raymond III, Reverend Daryl Joyce, and Reverand Bob Yeaman. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, this will be a private service. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Sue was a sensational animal lover and rescuer of many pets, so the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Pittsylvania Pet Center, 11880 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531 in lieu of flowers. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Hudgins family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
