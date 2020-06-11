Howard, Olivia

Olivia Howard, departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lakebridge A Waters Community, Johnson City, Tenn. Graveside service for the entombment of Ms. Olivia Howard will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery Bristol, Tenn. Family and friends are requested to follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hood A.M.E. Zion Church, Bristol, Tenn. or Bibleway Cathedral Church, Danville, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Ms. Olivia Howard and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.