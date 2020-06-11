Howard, Olivia
Olivia Howard, departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lakebridge A Waters Community, Johnson City, Tenn. Graveside service for the entombment of Ms. Olivia Howard will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery Bristol, Tenn. Family and friends are requested to follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hood A.M.E. Zion Church, Bristol, Tenn. or Bibleway Cathedral Church, Danville, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Ms. Olivia Howard and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.

