Dorothy English Horsley, of Callands, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born on June 5, 1931, to the late Ethel Hammock Horsley and the late Andrew Jackson Horsley in Franklin County, Virginia. Dorothy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and worked as a supervisor for Verizon. She is survived by her sisters, Frances Horsley of Callands, Virginia, and Sallie Blackwell of Danville, Virginia; her brothers, Ben Horsley (Irene) of Dry Fork, Virginia, and Carlton Horsley of Clover, South Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents; Dorothy is predeceased by her sisters, Lizzie Willis, Clara Meadows, and Mildred Cousins; and her brothers, David Horsley and Irvin Horsley. A graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Mike Hearp officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services Mt Hermon Chapel. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Horsley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

