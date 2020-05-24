John David Holshouser Sr, 92, passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020, at the Embrace Hospice House. Born August 23, 1927, in Granite Quarry, N.C., he was the son of the late John Calvin Holshouser and Laura Eleanor Holshouser. After serving in the United States Navy, he joined his uncles at Brown's Jewelry Company in Danville, Va. John eventually became owner where he remained for 49 years. While in Danville, he was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church where he served on the church council. John was a Masonic Veteran, a member of the Sertoma Club and past President of the Exchange Club. After retirement to Myrtle Beach, S.C., he became a member of St. Philip Lutheran Church and a volunteer at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for 15 years, where he was named Volunteer of the Year in 2004. John is survived by his wife of 70 years, June Stephens Holshouser; daughter, Susan Malinda Holshouser Eubanks (Jim) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, John David Holshouser Jr. (Cindy) of Danville, Va.; grandchildren Dr. Jim Eubanks Jr. (Komal) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Laura Eubanks of Charlotte, N.C., John D. Holshouser III (Karen) of Danville, Va., Emily McDowell (Josh) of Danville, Va.; 4 great grandchildren of Danville, Va.; sister, Ruth Beaver of Charlotte, N.C.; and brother, Richard Holshouser (Rachel) of Sanford, N.C. John was preceded in death by sisters, Alice Linker and Grace Beaver and brothers, Carl Holshouser and Phillip Holshouser. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartline Hospice, Home Instead, and Compassionate Companions SE. Memorials may be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church. In light of the current situation concerning COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Philip Lutheran Church. Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.
