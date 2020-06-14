Holley, Herbert Kenneth

September 1, 1929 - June 13, 2020 My sweet Daddy, Herbert Kenneth Holley, 90, left his earthly home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, to begin planting his Heavenly garden full of his famous Holley-Home-Grown tomatoes. Daddy was born to Willie Coleman Holley and Lessie Rigney Holley on September 1, 1929, making their family complete. He grew up on the family farm with his five siblings and enjoyed the simple things in life living in the country. He graduated from Whitmell Farm Life School where he enjoyed being a pitcher for the baseball team. On September 1, 1956, he married my Mom and the love of his life, Joan S. Holley, no doubt so he would always remember his anniversary. 10 years later, they welcomed me, Wendy Gail Holley Hall, and since I was a bit spoiled, I convinced them to make me an only child. In 1986, he finally got the son he always wanted when I married my amazing husband, William L. Hall. Daddy could not have loved William more if he had actually been his. Five years later, Daddy's greatest joy was born, Brittany Noel Hall Lay. When Brittany married Andrew Lay in 2015, Daddy's family was complete. Daddy also leaves behind many nieces and nephews to carry on our Holley traditions. "Puny", his nickname from his oldest brother, was the last of his immediate family as he was predeceased by his three brothers, Julian Swanson Holley, Henry Coleman Holley, Harry William Holley and his two sisters, Elizabeth Belle Holley Patterson and Ruth Lee Holley Parrish. Daddy worked in Dan River Mills Inc. for 52 years as a slasher operator. He always said he was good at what he did, and I think the number of years that he worked there was evident of that. Daddy walked in one morning in 2002 and decided 52 years was enough and retired the next day. He spent his retirement gardening (which he was really good at!), riding his four-wheeler and making sure Mom was right by his side and not shopping! Daddy was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed NASCAR races up until Bill Elliott retired. It was never the same, he said. He absolutely LOVED bluegrass music and chitterlings! Both would give me headaches at times, but they will always make me smile from now on and think of him. Daddy was a member of Mount Olivet United Methodist Church and loved going to church every Sunday to see everyone, especially the little children who made over him so much. He was always one of the first to arrive for service, but always the first to leave too, as he wanted to "beat the traffic home." Such was my sweet Daddy. Mom and I would like to thank our dear friend Tracy Buffington for her loyal care and dedication to Daddy. We would also like to thank Liberty Hospice and their caring staff, Katherine, Jennifer, Rebekkah, Angie and Deb. Without their assistance, we would not have been able to keep Daddy at home during his final days. We will be forever grateful to them for this. In lieu of flowers, we would like to suggest a donation to Mount Olivet United Methodist Church or the Mount Cross Volunteer Fire Department. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors at the funeral of my Daddy to immediate family and our closest of friends. It will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA 24540 with the Rev. Jimmy Calhoun officiating. However, to celebrate the life of my Daddy, everyone is invited to attend the interment at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va., at 3 pm. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Rest in peace, my sweet Daddy. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
