April 30, 1928 - Friday, May 8, 2020 Myra Bernice Holland Bryant, 92, formerly of 227 Sycamore Street, Danville, Va, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the residence of her daughter in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Born April 30, 1928 in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late George Washington and Mary Henderson Holland. She was the last survivor of her generation. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com, Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Bryant family.

