Sheila Dalton Hodnett, 69, of Keeling, Virginia, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after a decline in health for the past several years. Mrs. Hodnett was born in Danville, Virginia, on June 8, 1950, daughter of the late Willie Edward Dalton and the late Laura Hughes Dalton. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Dalton McClain; and her infant daughter. She spent all her life in the Keeling, Virginia, area as a dedicated servant of Jesus Christ. She served for many years as Church Clerk and Secretary of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. She also worked as a church secretary for Rivermont Baptist Church and United Baptist Church before she retired. She was also very active in the Pittsylvania Baptist WMU for many years. In her own words, "I love the Lord". The Lord has been good to me. I've lived for Him to the best of my ability. I love so many of the members at Mt.Tabor and the members of the WMU." In her spare time, she loved researching family genealogy. Survivors include her husband, Henry B. Hodnett Jr. "H.B." of Keeling; her daughter, Amy H. Moore and husband, Darren, of Chatham; three grandchildren, Madison, Bailey, and Katie Moore of Chatham; three nephews, and one niece. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19 a private graveside service will be conducted on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Hodnett-Alderson Family Cemetery with the Rev. Carl Burger and the Rev. Chad Miller officiating. At other times the family will be receiving friends and family at her daughter, Amy Moore's residence, 1898 Fairview North, Chatham, VA 24531. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Union Chapel Community Church, 5796 Leesville Rd., Lynch Station, VA 24571, or Gods Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main Street, Danville, VA 24540. A special thank you to Hallmark Home Health, Danville Regional Medical Center, and Duke University Hospital for their compassionate care and service. Barker Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hodnett family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
