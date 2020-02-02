Betty Elizabeth Buff Hodnett, 71, of 406 Moffett St, Danville, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past couple weeks. Mrs. Hodnett was born in Charlotte, N.C. on February 7, 1948, daughter of the late Julious Vance Buff and Ida Elizabeth McGowan Buff. She spent most of her life in the Danville area where she worked as a warden in the Danville City Jail for 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of United Baptist Church. Mrs. Hodnett was married to Louis Herman Hodnett who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by grandsons, Dustin Hodnett (Kisha) and Matthew Hodnett; granddaughter, Stephanie Hodnett; brothers, Wheeler Buff (Barbara) of Lexington, S.C. and William Buff (Marsha) of Hickory, N.C.; and sister, Jewell Buff Johnson of Irmo, S.C. She was predeceased by son, Louis Stacy Hodnett. Funeral services will be conducted on Tues, February 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at United Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Adam Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Hodnett family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

