Betty Elizabeth Buff Hodnett, 71, of 406 Moffett St, Danville, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past couple weeks. Mrs. Hodnett was born in Charlotte, N.C. on February 7, 1948, daughter of the late Julious Vance Buff and Ida Elizabeth McGowan Buff. She spent most of her life in the Danville area where she worked as a warden in the Danville City Jail for 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of United Baptist Church. Mrs. Hodnett was married to Louis Herman Hodnett who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by grandsons, Dustin Hodnett (Kisha) and Matthew Hodnett; granddaughter, Stephanie Hodnett; brothers, Wheeler Buff (Barbara) of Lexington, S.C. and William Buff (Marsha) of Hickory, N.C.; and sister, Jewell Buff Johnson of Irmo, S.C. She was predeceased by son, Louis Stacy Hodnett. Funeral services will be conducted on Tues, February 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at United Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Adam Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Hodnett family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Hodnett, Betty
To send flowers to the family of Betty Hodnett, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
12:30PM-2:00PM
United Baptist Church
3400 US Hwy 29
Danville, VA 24540
3400 US Hwy 29
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Visitation begins.
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
United Baptist Church
3400 US Hwy 29
Danville, VA 24540
3400 US Hwy 29
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Funeral Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.