Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED LATER TODAY... ..LOW PRESSURE TRACKING FROM THE NORTHERN GULF OF MEXICO TO THE SOUTHEAST COAST WILL BRING SNOW TO NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHERN VIRGINIA TODAY. SNOW AMOUNTS WILL GENERALLY BE LIGHT WITH AREAS SOUTH OF U.S. 58 AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 77 SEEING MAINLY 1-2 INCHES, WHILE AREAS FURTHER NORTH SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE SNOW AMOUNTS OF LESS THAN 1 INCH, WITH LITTLE IF ANY SNOW EXPECTED NORTHWARD TOWARD THE I-64 CORRIDOR AREA. THE HEAVIEST SNOW AMOUNTS WITH THIS WEATHER SYSTEM ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN TO OUR SOUTH, PRINCIPALLY ALONG THE INTERSTATE 40 CORRIDOR. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS RANGING FROM 1/2 INCH IN WESTERN AND NORTHERN PARTS OF THE ADVISORY AREA TO BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES IN THE SOUTHEASTERN PART OF THE ADVISORY AREA. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AS WELL AS ADJACENT AREAS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST TODAY. * IMPACTS...UNTREATED ROADS, BRIDGES, AND SIDEWALKS COULD BECOME SLICK AND HAZARDOUS. TRAVEL COULD BE IMPACTED, ESPECIALLY FROM MID MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. THE EVENING COMMUTE WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WHILE TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY REMAIN JUST ABOVE FREEZING DURING MUCH OF THE SNOW THAT FALLS TODAY, OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE TEENS AND 20S CAUSING RESIDUAL SNOW, SLUSH, AND WATER TO REFREEZE. THE MOST HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY BE OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REDUCE SPEED AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. AVOID SUDDEN BRAKING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&