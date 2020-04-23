William Edward Hinton Sr., age 73, of Keeling, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Sovah Health-Danville. Mr. Hinton was born on November 11, 1946, in Danville, Va., a son of the late Charlie James Hinton and Sadie Rutledge Hinton. He lived most of his life in the Danville and Keeling areas where he was employed as a truck driver for several companies. He was married to Jean R. Hinton who survives and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bill Hinton Jr., Jennifer Brown (Josh), Scott Wyatt (Annie), Rodney Hinton (Kelly), C.J. Hinton and Wade Hinton (Stacie); grandchildren, Scooter Hinton, Asher Hinton, Abagayle Hinton, Tiffany Morris and Austin Hamrick; and sister, Charlotte Mansfield. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James T. Hinton Sr.; and sisters, Hazel H. Carter and Ann R. Jones. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hinton family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker and www.godanriver.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville assisted living facility confirms COVID-19 outbreak, says a person who tested positive has died
-
Three more cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville
-
Search continues for second man after boat capsizes in Blairs pond; one body recovered
-
Goodyear blames pandemic for millions of dollars in losses
-
Danville man facing DUI charges of manslaughter, maiming in early-April wreck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.