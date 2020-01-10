William "Bill" Bryant Hines passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Danville, Va., after a brief decline in health. He was born April 14, 1958 to the late Lawrence Taylor Hines and the late Carolyn Cocke Hines, both of Gretna. He grew up in the Gretna community and later moved to the Danville area to pursue a career with UPS, where he retired after 30 years of service as a delivery and feeder driver. In addition to his wife of 22 years, Sherry, Bill is survived by two daughters, Katie Hines (fiancé, Gerion) and Emily Bussell (Patrick); a son, Matthew Hines (Paige); a stepson, Brian Philpott (Megan); and a stepdaughter, Megin Philpott. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Laura Surber; and a brother, Lawrence Hines Jr. (Janice). Other survivors include six grandchildren, Haylee Hines, Brooklyn Philpott, Kamerin Widdifield, Greyson Philpott, Elise Hines, and Cora Bussell; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was an avid outdoorsman with a love of hunting, fishing, and hiking. His passion was camping and fishing with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Norris Funeral Home Mount Herman Chapel in Danville. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence, 461 Sharon Lane, Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations can be made to Tunstall Volunteer Fire Department. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hines family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
