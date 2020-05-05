Virginia Dare Ward Hines, 94, of Danville, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home after a long illness. Born in Beckley, W. Va., on May 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Henry French Ward and the late Mary Etta Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, C.S. "Jack" Hines Jr., a son, Calvin E. Hines, two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Connie Wiles (Leon) and Diane Mills (Mike); daughter-in-law, Barbara F. Hines; brother, Bobby Ward (Betty); and sister, Marietta Gray; as well as four grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She worked diligently alongside her husband on their farm and was a self-employed hairdresser. She was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church and looked forward to going as long as her health permitted. Her kind, sweet spirit, love for the Lord, and unshakeable faith will be remembered by many and will love forever in the hearts of her family. A special thank you to family members who helped so faithfully in caring for her; to caregiver and friend Sarah Piechota and Mountain Valley Hospice. We will forever be grateful. The family is aware that many friends and family would like to pay their respects to Mrs. Hines and the family, but in adherence with government guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family to honor her life, with Pastor Walter Yancey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Timberlake Baptist Church, P.O. Box 10004, Danville, VA 24543, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
