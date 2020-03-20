Cynthia Lipscomb Hines of Cheverly, Maryland, passed away on March 16, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born on December 4, 1958, to Charlotte Marshall Lipscomb and James Colgate Lipscomb in Lynchburg, Virginia. Cynthia was of the Baptist Faith and worked as a senior paralegal in The Law Offices of Kirk Halpin and Associates P.A. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Kevin Alban; her daughter, Jamie Gustin (Jon) of Plantation, Florida; her sons, Joshua Hines of Columbia, Maryland, and Jeremy Hines (Danielle) of Laurel, Maryland; her sister, Tara Cobbs (Marty) of Callands, Virginia; her brother, Jimmie Lipscomb (Christy) of Blairs, Virginia; and her grandchildren, Hayden Hines, Halle Hines, Jasper Gustin, Jonah Gustin, Jesse Gustin, and Jax Hines. A private memorial service will be held at Chestnut Level Baptist Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Gregory Cobbs officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at the same location. Due to recent events and in accordance with the mandate passed down by the governor, the private service will be limited to immediate family members only. The service will be streamed live and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Flowers can be sent to Norris Funeral Services, or if you prefer to make a donation, the family requests that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (https://ocrahope.org/) and the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, Inc (https://sp-foundation.org/). Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hines family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
1:30PM-3:00PM
1:30PM-3:00PM
Chestnut Level Baptist Church
6940 Spring Garden Rd
Blairs, VA 24527
6940 Spring Garden Rd
Blairs, VA 24527
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 21
Memorial
Saturday, March 21, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Chestnut Level Baptist Church
6940 Spring Garden Rd
Blairs, VA 24527
6940 Spring Garden Rd
Blairs, VA 24527
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.
