Hill Jr., Charlie Lester

Charlie Lester Hill Jr., 79, of Ringgold, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center, after a decline in health for the past few years. Mr. Hill was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on July 28, 1940, a son of the late Charlie Lester Hill Sr. and the late Cassie Kay Covington Hill. He lived all of his life in the Danville area where he owned and operated the Munford "Do It Yourself" Store. He served his country in the United States National Guard. He was a member of Central Boulevard Church of God. On February 2, 1974, he married Patricia Clark Hill, who predeceased him on January 31, 2017. He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Hill Epps and husband, Jonathan; two grandchildren, Nicholas and William Rekowski; and two sisters, Ruby Farlow and Peggy Johnson and husband, David. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the Central Boulevard Church of God conducted by the Rev. John Meadows. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service, and at other times will be at the residence of his daughter, 215 Leah Court, Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Central Boulevard Church of God Building Fund, 235 Hairston St., Danville, VA 24540. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Roman Eagle North Terrace for their excellent care of Mr. Hill for the past year. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Hill family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
