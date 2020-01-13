Alfred "Al" Richard Hill Jr. passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was born on December 8, 1929 in Danville, Va. a son of the late A. R. Hill and Dell Gunn Hill. Al graduated from GWHS in 1948 and attended VPI for two years, and then joined the Air Force as an Aviation Cadet. He was discharged in 1953 following an ear injury due to an explosive decompression. Thereafter, he was an insurance agent with Hill Insurance Agency and with J. D. Ley Insurance Agency. He was married to Louise Pollard Hill, and after her early death was married to Mary Howard Calvert Hill, who also predeceased him. Al was a 33rd degree Mason and a member of Danville Scottish Rite Bodies and ACCA Temple of the Danville Shrine Club. He was an active member of the Carolinas Region of Porsche Club of America, competing in many events driving a 1957 356A Coup, and later a 1961 356B Roadster. For years, until a few months ago, Al was a photographer at VIR working with the late Judge Stuart Craig. He was also a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed target shooting Following his wishes, his body is being donated to science, and there will be no funeral service. Special thanks to those who helped him during his illness, particularly the staff at Roman Eagle, Beverly Ramsey, Ruth Hitchins, Sonny Morton and Earle Garrett III. Townes Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Hill Jr., Alfred "Al" Richard
