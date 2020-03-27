Mr. Joseph E Hile, formerly of 406 Maple Lane, Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Danville. Mr. Hile was the son of the late Glenn E. and Elizabeth (Crawley) Hile. Joe was born in Newport News, Virginia, on January 9, 1940. He was married to Laura (McLaughlin) Hile, who predeceased him. Mr. Hile was also predeceased by his sister, Beverly (Hile) Murray and one brother, Donald Hile. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hile was a graduate of George Washington High School, class of 1958 and graduated with honors from Virginia Tech, class of 1963. Following graduation, he returned to Danville and joined his parents' business, Hile's, Inc. After his father's death, Joe became President until Hile's Inc. closed the store on Main Street in 2016. Mr. Hile was a member of the Danville DeMolay, holding several offices during his high school years. He was a very active member of Christ Episcopal Church, serving for many years as a Eucharistic Minister, as well as, a three year term on the Church Vestry. Joe was a very enthusiastic model railroader. He was the longest serving President of the Danville Model Railroad Club (2002-2016). Joe was a kind and gentle man, a loving son and husband and proud Hokie who loved his country with all his heart. Mr. Hile will be buried next to his beloved wife, Laura in Mountain View Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is respectively serving the Hile family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
