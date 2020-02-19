FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. Mrs. Mary Sallie Adkins Herndon, 88, of Franklin Springs, Ga., formerly of Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Herndon was born in Museville, Va., on February 21, 1931, daughter of the late Carrett D. Adkins and the late Bertha Doss Adkins. She was a homemaker and member of the Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dry Fork, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, C.D. Adkins and James Adkins; and sisters, Bertha Elizabeth Adkins and Patsy Ann Adkins. Survivors include her husband, Malcolm W. Herndon; daughter, Jeanette (Kenneth) Phillips of Watkinsville, Ga.; sons, Keith Herndon of Cornelia, Ga., Ronald Herndon of Atlanta, Ga., Mark (Melissa) Herndon of Royston, Ga., and Kevin (Cynthia) Herndon of Flowery Branch, Ga.; sisters, Barbara Holley of Danville, Va., and Jean Foster of Danville, Va.; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Herndon will be held in the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, with the Rev. Harrison Lampley, Mrs. Wanda Lampley and Mr. Keith Hearn officiating. Interment will follow in the Franklin Springs City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church from 11:30 a.m. until funeral hour on Friday. The family is at the home. Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Malcolm and Mary Herndon Scholarship Fund at Emmanuel College, P.O. Box 129 Franklin Springs, GA 30639. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
