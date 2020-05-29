YANCEYVILLE, N.C. Ms. Jackie Nona Lipscomb Henderson, 64, of 1941 Old Hwy 86 N. died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 . *Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m., in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of ten people at a time. Please remember to follow CDC guidelines with everyone wearing protective gloves and masks. * Masks are required to enter the building. Graveside Service will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., in Hamer Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home Yanceyville, NC.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

