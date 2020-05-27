Judy Lynn Hayes, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 58. She was born on November 17, 1961, to the late Julia Bradner Hayes and the late Jerry Clinton Hayes in Danville, Virginia. Judy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and worked as a helper at the Hatcher Center. Judy is survived by her brother Jerry Lee Hayes of Danville, Virginia; her sister, Mary Bryant (Robbie) of Danville, Virginia; her nieces, Heather Searls (Beau) of Danville, Virginia, and Hayley Hughes of Danville, Virginia; her nephew, Hunter Lee Bryant of Mooresville, North Carolina; and her great nephews, Rowan Bryant and Riley Bryant. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Riverview Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Custer officiating. The family will also receive guests at other times at the residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hayes family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Judy Hayes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 31
Memorial
Sunday, May 31, 2020
5:00PM
Riverview Baptist Church
523 Park Ave.
Danville, VA 24540
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.

