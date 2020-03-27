On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Harry Hayes left his temporary home on Kemper Road Extension where he lived with his niece, Rosemerry Keys, and moved into his eternal home in Heaven to live with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The youngest of 13 children, Harry was born to Lindoph and Charity Rhodes Hayes on September 7, 1923. He was employed by Dan River Mills for almost 50 years. Harry was a faithful, charter member of Community Baptist Church. He loved his church family and his former pastor, the Reverend James Albert. Harry never missed a service until his health failed two years ago. Harry had a gentle, kind spirt. He loved everyone unconditionally and was like an angel walking among us. Uncle Harry is survived by several nieces and nephews and their extended families. Thank you to Myra Keys, Cheryl Bethel, and Mountain Valley Hospice for the blessing you were to him in his time of need. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19 a private graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Schoolfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Harry would have been most happy if memorial gifts are sent to Community Baptist Church, 611 Iris Lane, Danville, VA 24540. Remember, if you believe and accept Jesus as your Savior, you will see Harry again, walking on the street of gold in Heaven. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hayes family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
