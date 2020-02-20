Mrs. Nancy Guill Hastings, age 81, of U.S. Hwy 29, Danville, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Mrs. Hastings was born in Danville on January 22, 1939, to the late Roger Guill and Sarah Guill. She was married to Harold Melvin Hastings who predeceased her. She had worked as a hairdresser and had formerly worked for Dan River, Inc., and was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Hastings is survived by her children, Ricky M. Haley of Danville, Stuart Brooks (Kathy) of Chatham, Steven A. Brooks Sr. (Amy) of Leasburg, N.C., Kimberly B. Hamlett (Larry) of Milton, N.C., and Kenneth D. Brooks (Lisa), of Blanch, N.C. She also leaves to cherish her memory, twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Albert Wayne Guill, Benny Ray Guill, Bruce Guill, and Randy Guill; and last but not least, her seven year old fur baby, Bandit. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Wayne Brooks, and brothers, Scott and Dale Guill. Funeral services for Mrs. Hastings will be held at Barker Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Oliver officiating. The family visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park, Danville. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hastings family. Please sign the guest book at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facefook.com/swicegoodbarker, or www.godanriver.com.

