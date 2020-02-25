Frances Walton Hastings, 91, was called to her heavenly home on February 21, 2020. Mrs. Hastings was born on June 5, 1928, to the late Helen Dunn Walton and the late Wade Norman Walton. Mrs. Hastings is survived by her husband, Ray Hastings. Frances was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Karen McDowell of Lynchburg, Va., and Nancy Whitt (Calvin) of Chapel Hill, N.C..; her sons, Chris Hastings of Raleigh, N.C., and Zane Hastings ( Myra) of South Boston, Va.; her sisters, Dorothy Motley of Vernon Hill, Va., Carolyn Simpson (Averett) of Vernon Hill, Va.; her brother, Norman Walton (Frances) of Vernon Hill, Va.; and her grandchildren, Gregory Whitt, Daniel Whitt, David McDowell and Rachel Barker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hastings was preceded in death by her brother W.T. Walton. To honor Frances' wishes, there will be no service at this time. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Mt. Hermon, 3995 Franklin Turnpike. Danville is serving the Hastings family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
