CALLANDS, Va. Dennis Coleman Haskins, age 90, of 201 Quail Rd. Callands, Va., entered into rest on Friday, February 21, 2020, at SOVAH Health Danville in Danville. He was born on December 19, 1929, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Walter Coleman Haskins and the late Nannie Rigney Haskins. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann Collins Haskins. Dennis served in the United States Army for two years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Edwin) Cooper of Chatham and Faye Francis of Chatham; grandchildren, Coleman Creasy, Charlotte Creasy, and Scott (Jenny) Dix; four great-grandchildren, John Austin Gregory, Anthony Evan Dix, Lillie Ann Dix, and Braelyn Adams; and two sisters, Joyce Whitley and Mary Ripley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Patty Sue Haskins and Pamela Jean Haskins; sisters, Macie Merricks, Fannie Merricks, and Clarice Adams, Edith Haskins; brothers, Wade Haskins, Allen Haskins, and John Haskins. Graveside services will be conducted at Haskins Family Cemetery on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the residence, 201 Quail Rd. Callands, Va. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Haskins family. www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
