Linda Cockran Harville, age 77, of Blairs, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sovah Health Danville, Va. She was born December 21, 1942 in High Point, N.C. to the late Kersey Cockran and the late Annie Holcomb Cockran. Linda was married to the late Carl L. Harville. Mrs. Harville is survived by two sons, Carl Harville Jr. and girlfriend, Pam McDowell of Danville and Scott Harville and girlfriend, "Punkin" Gauldin also of Danville; a daughter, Pebbles Marlowe and husband, Terry of Chatham, Va.; two sisters, Juanita Warren and Ruth Boltan; four grandchildren, Keith Marlow, Corey Harville, Jakob Harville and Kayla Harville; and four great-grandchildren, Belle Lawson, Gage Marlow, Haven Alderson and Fulson Harville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers and six sisters. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA 24540 with the Rev. Ryan Riley officiating. The family will be receiving guests at the residence of Pebbles Marlowe, 12821 Frankline Turnpike, Chatham, VA, 24531. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Harville family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to 50 people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.
Service information
Jun 11
Memorial
Thursday, June 11, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
