Anne Harvey, age 82, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Anne was born on September 10, 1937, in Abingdon, Va. to Claude M. and Lillian Wright Sullivan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles Thomas Harvey, and brother, Claude Samuel Sullivan. She is survived by her children, Eric S. Harvey and his wife, Kristin, of Clayton, N.C., Amy K. Holtzman and her husband, Christopher, of Leesburg, Va.; her grandchildren, Sarah Harvey, LaMott and Bradley Cowan, Matthew and Caroline Holtzman; sister, Nancy S. Ray and husband, John, of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Ray Harvey of Hoschton, Ga. Anne graduated from William King High School in 1955 as class valedictorian and received her BS and RN degrees from the Medical College of Virginia in 1959. She had a successful career as an RN in several Veteran Administration hospitals in Tenn., N.C., and Va. before starting a family. Anne served faithfully in her husband's ophthalmology office as a nurse and volunteered at the Free Clinic of Danville. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Anne was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister and cherished her time with family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park in Abingdon, Va., and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to God's Storehouse of Danville, Va. or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Harvey family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.
